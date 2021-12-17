Remember The Horn-Sporting Furry-Hatted Capitol Hill Rioter? Now, He Is Hopping On The NFT Bandwagon

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 17, 2021 4:39 am
The horn-sporting Capitol Hill rioter Jake Angeli, born as Jacob Chansley, is releasing a non fungible token collection. 

What Happened: The collection made up of 1,006 Shamans presents an opportunity for any possible buyers to join “a community of individuals intrigued by the intersection of politics, crypto, media, tribalism, and Shamanic culture,” according to a Cointelegraph report.

The report labeled the majority of the collection as “lazy and unimaginative.” The pieces were reportedly created by an  “anonymous artist.”

Chansley’s NFT press release dangled the promise of “more quotes and context from Jacob and his mother,” as per Cointelegraph.

NFTs and the related market have burgeoned in value. As of Dec.15, 2021, aggregated sales value of NFTs over the previous 30 days amounted to nearly $147 million, according to data from Statista.

The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain has emerged as a hub for NFTs, which has, in turn, caused transaction fees to rise on the network. The rising fee has given a boost to rival blockchains such as Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Stacks (CRYPTO: STX).

See Also: How To Buy Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

Why It Matters: In late November, Chansley, the so-called QAnon shaman, filed an appeal in order to void his guilty plea and consequent 41-month prison sentence for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, reported CNBC.

Resplendent with what appeared to be a dead raccoon wrapped around his head — Chansley was seen among the rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration as the legislature prepared to count the Electoral College votes.

Former President Donald Trump described the rioters as “very special.” 

Meanwhile, former first lady Melania Trump is also releasing a watercolor of her “cobalt eyes” as an NFT on the Solana network.

Read Next: Block, Formerly Square, To Let Users Give The Gift Of Bitcoin This Holiday Season

Photo: Courtesy of the TheUnseen011101 via Wikimedia

