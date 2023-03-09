ñol


Mortgage Applications Tick Up From 28-Year Lows: Are Buyers Returning, Or Is It Seasonal?

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 9, 2023 11:09 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Mortgage applications increased 7.4% from one week earlier, climbing from 28-year lows seen last week.
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 6.79%.
Mortgage applications increased by 7.4% from one week ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) weekly mortgage applications survey released Wednesday. 

This news comes after several weeks of declining application rates, with applications hitting a 28-year low last week, indicating potential buyers may be adjusting to still-climbing mortgage rates.

“Mortgage rates continued to increase last week. The 30-year fixed rate rose to 6.79% – the highest level since November 2022 and 270 basis points higher than a year ago,” said MBA Vice President and Chief Economist Joel Kan.

“Many borrowers are waiting on the sidelines for rates to come back down,” Kan said.

The bulk of owners are waiting to refinance, too. The Refinance Index, which measures refinancing activity, while increasing by 9% from the previous week, was 76% lower than the same week last year.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased by 7% from the previous week but was 42% lower than the same week last year.

On mortgage rates, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 6.79%. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances increased to 6.49%.

The slight increase in mortgage applications is welcome news for the still-cold housing market, though the uptick could just be seasonal, as the spring season usually brings out buyers.

