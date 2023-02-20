Details On Tesla's Latest Full Self Driving Update Have Leaked

In Tesla Inc's TSLA pursuit of autonomy, the company has outfitted its vehicles with cameras and a self driving computer dubbed Hardware 3. And while rumors of Hardware 4 have been swirling, the next update to upgrade this tech on highways in North American is fast approaching.

NotATeslaApp has shared the release notes for Tesla's next self driving software update version 11.3. The lengthy list incudes improvements to other drivers that cut off the Tesla, staying centered in the lane when rounding a curved road and the main feature, which adds FSD Beta to highways. In the past, Tesla vehicles have used the company's old software stack, which is not as advanced.

A picture showing the new software working on the highway was also leaked. The guiding lane in the current version is much thinner. In this update, the blue line now takes up the width of the lane of travel, showing the car's intended travel path. As of now, this release is only being used by Tesla employees, with a further public rollout expected soon.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.