Qualcomm To Bring ChatGPT-Like AI To Smartphones, And Maybe Even Cars

Qualcomm Inc.'s QCOM annual shareholder meeting Wednesday highlighted the company's focus on making everything intelligently connected.

What Happened: In the moments before announcing the company is increasing its dividends by 7%, CEO Cristiano Amon said Qualcomm is changing from a communications company to a connected processor, and its roadmap for mobile enables it to be a leader in wireless communication, low power compute and artificial intelligence that can be taken to every industry.

The latest Snapdragon 8102 chipset integrates AI in every single capability, making it intelligently learn and get better over time, Amon said.

Its camera is intelligent, and it has one of the largest neural processor units for AI in a smartphone.

Amon told shareholders that its latest chipset can run a large language model of AI, such as ChatGPT, locally into smartphones and other devices, creating a significant opportunity, something Qualcomm plans to do.

The CEO said Snapdragon is becoming synonymous with flagship smartphones, with over 65 designs across every single flagship Android device.

Qualcomm's ability to scale to other industries, including the automotive business, is significant for its total addressable market, Amos mentioned, as the company has become one of the leading providers of technology to the automotive industry, with its Snapdragon Digital Chassis, which enables the car to be connected to the cloud 100% of the time.

The Digital Chassis platform also enables new services for automakers and assists with driving in autonomy. Qualcomm's demonstration of a concept car at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) showed the potential of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis and the company's ability to transform the automotive industry with its partners.

The company's unique position in technology, which includes everything wireless communication, high performance, low power compute and artificial intelligence, can be taken to every industry.

Qualcomm's role is to bring data processing and intelligence to the edge, enabling cloud-edge conversions. As the digital transformation is now part of every enterprise, Amon said Qualcomm continues to define a new standard for smartphones and set the pace of innovation in wireless communication.

Photo: Courtesy Qualcomm.