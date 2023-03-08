Southwest Airlines Taps Amazon Cloud Unit To Optimize Operations - What's On The Cards?

- Southwest Airlines Co LUV chose Amazon.com Inc AMZN cloud unit Amazon Web Service as its preferred cloud provider.
- This large-scale modernization with AWS is part of the airline's long-term plan to enhance the passenger journey, optimize operations, and efficiently invest in information technology (IT) infrastructure.
- Lauren Woods, senior vice president and chief information officer of Southwest Airlines, said, "With the help of AWS's leading cloud technology and expertise, we will launch improved digital solutions, responsive customer support, and streamlined operations as we deliver on our digital transformation initiatives."
- The airline will harness AWS's automatic scaling capabilities to more efficiently process real-time fare searches on its website and mobile app, helping customers easily and securely find and book fares quickly, even during peak traffic.
- The airline aims to provide next-generation customer service and employee tools in a test-and-learn capacity through its Innovation Lab powered by AWS.
- Southwest also plans to leverage AWS technologies in the future, like analytics and machine learning, to improve the speed of marketing new digital innovations to support customers.
- The airline had to cancel over 16,700 flights from December 21 - December 31 as it struggled to recover from a severe winter storm versus its rivals.
- The disruption led to a fourth-quarter pre-tax negative impact of approximately $800 million, resulting in a fourth-quarter 2022 net loss.
- Price Action: LUV shares are trading higher by 0.87% at $33.66 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
