5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Eastern Co EML - P/E: 8.94 Louisiana-Pacific LPX - P/E: 5.1 Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH - P/E: 5.39 P.A.M. Transportation PTSI - P/E: 7.25 Chicago Rivet & Machine CVR - P/E: 6.57

This quarter, Eastern Co experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.59 in Q2 and is now $0.65. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.03%, which has decreased by 0.02% from last quarter's yield of 2.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.61, which has decreased by 64.53% compared to Q3, which was 1.72. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.46%, which has decreased by 0.06% from 1.52% last quarter.

This quarter, Textainer Gr Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.64 in Q3 and is now $1.38. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.54%, which has increased by 0.2% from last quarter's yield of 3.34%.

P.A.M. Transportation saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.18 in Q3 to $1.08 now. Chicago Rivet & Machine saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.16 in Q2 to $3.71 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.04%, which has decreased by 0.24% from 3.28% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.