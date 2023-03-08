A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

OPAL Fuels OPAL - P/E: 4.64 Pampa Energia PAM - P/E: 7.6 Fusion Fuel Green HTOO - P/E: 2.8 Genie Energy GNE - P/E: 5.66 Suburban Propane Partners SPH - P/E: 6.0

Most recently, OPAL Fuels reported earnings per share at $-0.06, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.08. Pampa Energia saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.2 in Q2 to $3.23 now. Most recently, Fusion Fuel Green reported earnings per share at $-0.83, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $-0.26. Genie Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.7, which has decreased by 46.15% compared to Q2, which was 1.3. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.41%, which has decreased by 0.37% from 2.78% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Suburban Propane Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.86 in Q4 and is now $0.71. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.28%, which has increased by 0.31% from last quarter's yield of 7.97%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.