ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Chart Industries, GenH2 Collaborate For Hydrogen Liquefaction Systems

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
March 8, 2023 9:54 AM | 1 min read
Chart Industries, GenH2 Collaborate For Hydrogen Liquefaction Systems
  • Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS and hydrogen infrastructure solutions provider GenH2 formed a strategic partnership to jointly market and distribute small-scale hydrogen liquefaction technologies globally. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The agreement includes collaboration on global sales and marketing opportunities, equipment manufacturing and supply, and deploying GenH2's 1,000 kg/day hydrogen liquefier.
  • GenH2 will incorporate Chart equipment into their liquefaction systems, including storage, heat exchangers, and other key components.
  • Also Read: Chart Industries, BNG Clean Fuel Ink MOU For Hydrogen Equipment Supply
  • The two companies will develop industry relationships across the entire hydrogen value chain and pursue new customers where opportunities exist.
  • Price Action: GTLS shares traded lower by 0.45% at $147.03 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved