Chart Industries, GenH2 Collaborate For Hydrogen Liquefaction Systems

Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS and hydrogen infrastructure solutions provider GenH2 formed a strategic partnership to jointly market and distribute small-scale hydrogen liquefaction technologies globally. The financial terms were not disclosed.

GenH2 will incorporate Chart equipment into their liquefaction systems, including storage, heat exchangers, and other key components.

Chart Industries, BNG Clean Fuel Ink MOU For Hydrogen Equipment Supply The two companies will develop industry relationships across the entire hydrogen value chain and pursue new customers where opportunities exist.

Price Action: GTLS shares traded lower by 0.45% at $147.03 on the last check Wednesday.

