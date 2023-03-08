Chart Industries, GenH2 Collaborate For Hydrogen Liquefaction Systems

- Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS and hydrogen infrastructure solutions provider GenH2 formed a strategic partnership to jointly market and distribute small-scale hydrogen liquefaction technologies globally. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The agreement includes collaboration on global sales and marketing opportunities, equipment manufacturing and supply, and deploying GenH2's 1,000 kg/day hydrogen liquefier.
- GenH2 will incorporate Chart equipment into their liquefaction systems, including storage, heat exchangers, and other key components.
- The two companies will develop industry relationships across the entire hydrogen value chain and pursue new customers where opportunities exist.
- Price Action: GTLS shares traded lower by 0.45% at $147.03 on the last check Wednesday.
