Chart Industries, BNG Clean Fuel Ink MOU For Hydrogen Equipment Supply

- Chart Industries Inc GTLS and BNG Clean Fuel Corporation (BNG) have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for hydrogen equipment supply. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Under the MOU, Chart will supply the hydrogen liquefaction process technology, associated equipment as well as a series of hydrogen fuelling stations.
- Also, the companies will collaborate to develop further industry relationships with customers in the end-use industries.
- BNG is focused first on their DenverH2 pilot hub with dual-22 ton per day capacity hydrogen liquefaction facilities, a centrally located storage terminal, 10 liquid hydrogen stations, tankers and mobile fuelling equipment, which will be provided by Chart.
- While no orders have been booked at Chart related to this MOU or project, they are anticipated to be booked in 2023 and 2024.
- Price Action: GTLS shares are trading higher by 2.24% at $117.50 on the last check Wednesday.
