ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Chart Industries, BNG Clean Fuel Ink MOU For Hydrogen Equipment Supply

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 4, 2023 10:12 AM | 1 min read
Chart Industries, BNG Clean Fuel Ink MOU For Hydrogen Equipment Supply
  • Chart Industries Inc GTLS and BNG Clean Fuel Corporation (BNG) have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for hydrogen equipment supply. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Under the MOU, Chart will supply the hydrogen liquefaction process technology, associated equipment as well as a series of hydrogen fuelling stations. 
  • Also, the companies will collaborate to develop further industry relationships with customers in the end-use industries.
  • BNG is focused first on their DenverH2 pilot hub with dual-22 ton per day capacity hydrogen liquefaction facilities, a centrally located storage terminal, 10 liquid hydrogen stations, tankers and mobile fuelling equipment, which will be provided by Chart.
  • While no orders have been booked at Chart related to this MOU or project, they are anticipated to be booked in 2023 and 2024.
  • Price Action: GTLS shares are trading higher by 2.24% at $117.50 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved