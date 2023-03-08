GE Cuts Down Its Stake In Aircraft Lessor AerCap

- AerCap Holdings N.V. AER announced that a subsidiary of General Electric Company GE is offering 18 million shares of AerCap through an underwritten public offering.
- GE subsidiary GE Capital US Holdings, Inc. expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2.7 million additional shares.
- AerCap will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares.
- AerCap has also agreed with GE Capital to repurchase $500 million of its shares at a price per ordinary share equal to the price per ordinary share to be paid by the underwriters. The aircraft lessor intends to fund the repurchase with cash on hand.
- According to Refinitiv data, General Electric currently holds a 45.3% stake in AerCap, reported Reuters.
- Price Action: GE shares closed lower by 0.77% at $86.39, and AER higher by 0.65% at $62 on Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.