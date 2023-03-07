Trump Considering CPAC Straw Poll Winner Kari Lake For Running Mate: Report

Donald Trump is reportedly considering picking Kari Lake, the winner of a recent CPAC straw poll, among others, to be his next running mate.

What Happened: The former president is pondering on a female running mate. He knows that he has a gap in popularity when it comes to white suburban women, reported Axios.

Lake ran as a candidate in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial elections. She is also a former television news anchor.

“Anyone who thinks they know what President Trump is going to do is seriously misinformed and trying to curry favor with 'potential' V.P. candidates,” said a Trump spokesperson, according to Axios.

The spokesperson reportedly said that Trump will “will choose his running mate on his own time.”

Why It Matters: Lake topped a poll of 28 candidates at CPAC and garnered 20 percent of a straw poll to emerge as the favored vice presidential candidate at the event. The runner-up, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, received 14 percent of the vote.

Trump is looking for someone who exudes loyalty but is bland and doesn’t steal any spotlight, noted Axios.

Other possible vice presidential candidates include former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, according to Axios.

