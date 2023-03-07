ñol


Verisk Analytics Inks $2.5B Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 7, 2023 10:18 AM | 1 min read
  • Verisk Analytics Inc VRSK has entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements (ASR) with Citibank, N.A. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.
  • Under the agreement, Verisk will repurchase an aggregate of $2.5 billion of its common stock.
  • The ASR Agreements were entered into as part of the company's previously announced share repurchase program.
  • The ASR counterparties are expected to make an aggregate initial delivery of approximately 10.7 million shares.
  • The final settlement of the transactions is expected to occur in the fourth-quarter ending Dec. 31, 2023.
  • After giving effect to the ASR Agreements, $941.3 million will remain available for share repurchases under the company's authorized share repurchase program.
  • Price Action: VRSK shares are trading lower by 0.40% at $186.95 on the last check Tuesday.

