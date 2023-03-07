EXCLUSIVE: Virax Biolabs Starts Distribution Of Avian Flu Test Kits In Europe

Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX has announced the distribution of an Avian Influenza A Virus real-time PCR test kit to the European markets.

What Happened: The test kit detects and differentiates ribonucleic acid from AIV and the H5, H7, and H9 subtypes, including the H5N1 strain currently spreading in Europe.

It also serves as an initial screening test for individuals exposed to AIV-infected livestock or a high-risk environment.

The specialized diagnostic kit can be found by contacting the company's sales representatives.

In January, Virax Biolabs introduced a human papillomavirus test kit in the European Union, with shipments anticipated to start in Q1 of 2023.

Why It's Important: Human infections with AIV have occurred in many countries, predominately after exposure to infected poultry or virus-contaminated environments.

Six main hemagglutinin subtypes of bird flu viruses have infected people, resulting in mild-to-severe illness with a wide range of symptoms and complications.

These six subtypes include H3, H5, H6, H7, H9, and H10 viruses. Among these, H5N1 and H7N9 viruses have caused the majority of infections which occur in humans.

Price Action: VRAX shares closed at $0.66 on Monday.