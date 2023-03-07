Danish Brewer Carlsberg's CEO Reveals Retirement Plan

by

Carlsberg A/S CABGY Chief Executive Officer Cees 't Hart is set to retire after eight years in the role.

Carlsberg by the end of Q3 2023 at the latest. "Under his leadership, the Group has navigated significant challenges, including the difficult COVID-19 years, the war in Ukraine and the ongoing sale of the Russian business," said Chair of the Supervisory Board Henrik Poulsen.

Carlsberg said a search for Hart's successor is ongoing and plans to make a further announcement in due course.

In February, Carlsberg said 2023 will be a challenging year as commodity and energy price increases will have a significant impact on cost of sales and logistics costs.

It also warned that the development of the war in Ukraine and the impact on its business remain highly uncertain.

Carlsberg then said it expected organic operating profit development of -5% - +5%

Price Action : CABGY shares closed lower by 0.62% at $28.90 on Monday.

