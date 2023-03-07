ñol


Danish Brewer Carlsberg's CEO Reveals Retirement Plan

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 7, 2023 6:28 AM | 1 min read
  • Carlsberg A/S CABGY Chief Executive Officer Cees 't Hart is set to retire after eight years in the role.
  • He will leave Carlsberg by the end of Q3 2023 at the latest.
  • "Under his leadership, the Group has navigated significant challenges, including the difficult COVID-19 years, the war in Ukraine and the ongoing sale of the Russian business," said Chair of the Supervisory Board Henrik Poulsen.
  • Carlsberg said a search for Hart's successor is ongoing and plans to make a further announcement in due course.
  • In February, Carlsberg said 2023 will be a challenging year as commodity and energy price increases will have a significant impact on cost of sales and logistics costs.
  • It also warned that the development of the war in Ukraine and the impact on its business remain highly uncertain.
  • Carlsberg then said it expected organic operating profit development of -5% - +5%
  • Price Action: CABGY shares closed lower by 0.62% at $28.90 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

