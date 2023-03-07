Danish Brewer Carlsberg's CEO Reveals Retirement Plan

- Carlsberg A/S CABGY Chief Executive Officer Cees 't Hart is set to retire after eight years in the role.
- He will leave Carlsberg by the end of Q3 2023 at the latest.
- "Under his leadership, the Group has navigated significant challenges, including the difficult COVID-19 years, the war in Ukraine and the ongoing sale of the Russian business," said Chair of the Supervisory Board Henrik Poulsen.
- Carlsberg said a search for Hart's successor is ongoing and plans to make a further announcement in due course.
- In February, Carlsberg said 2023 will be a challenging year as commodity and energy price increases will have a significant impact on cost of sales and logistics costs.
- It also warned that the development of the war in Ukraine and the impact on its business remain highly uncertain.
- Carlsberg then said it expected organic operating profit development of -5% - +5%
- Price Action: CABGY shares closed lower by 0.62% at $28.90 on Monday.
