Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG GOOGL Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides will feature a new look and feel, following the release of Material Design 3.

What Happened: Google's new user interface is "designed to streamline core collaboration" on the tech giant's products like Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. It will be available for users with personal Google accounts, workspace customers and G-Suite Basic and Business users.

Users will now be able to find "frequently used actions" in a faster way at the top of Docs, Sheets and Slides. It is important to note the company aims to make the experience clutter-free. Therefore, there will be no changes in the functionality of these features.

For instance, in the Drive section, users could access new search chips and select multiple items simultaneously.

According to Google, "These key visual and interactive design changes will help you get your best work done faster by emphasizing the tools within our products used most frequently."

The revamped design currently appears only to those using a Google workspace account on a domain opted in for "Rapid Release." Regular Gmail/Google accounts might not be able to see these redesigns until March 22.

Why It's Important: Google first informed users about updating its popular workspace apps with Material Design-based elements last month. It will essentially help users "get more done in less time."

