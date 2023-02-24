Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google is updating its popular Workspace apps with Material Design-based elements — and will help users “get more done in less time.”

What Happened: Google is giving a makeover to apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drives to help users “streamline the daily flow of work even more.”

For instance, Google Sheets will now have added functionality with new smart chips allowing users to insert Maps links directly for things like “tracking logistics or event planning.”

Additionally, Sheets gained Finance smart chips that enable users to insert Google Finances entities such as stocks, mutual funds and currencies. They can be inserted using @-mention followed by the company, stock ticker or currency.

Google Docs now has a Calendar Invite template and Emoji voting chips. The former allows users to draft invites in Docs by accessing the “calendar draft” under building blocks and the latter helps teams express themselves by typing @-voting to insert the emoji.

The new Google Docs and Drive features will be available for public use in the coming weeks, although the smart chips feature for Sheets is already here.

