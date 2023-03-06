ñol


Why Aclaris Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 55%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 6, 2023 1:25 PM | 5 min read
Gainers

  • Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. UNCY shares surged 159% to $1.27 after the company announced a private placement of up to $130 million in gross proceeds to commercialize and launch Renazorb.
  • BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO shares jumped 59.5% to $17.34 after the company announced positive data for its phase 2 study of Infigratinib in Achondroplasia.
  • Avalon GloboCare Corp. ALBT shares gained 53.5% to $3.3330.
  • Azul S.A. AZUL gained 45.3% to $6.05 after the company announced a deal to reduce the immediate cash it must expend for leased property.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA rose 28.3% to $21.49. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Kala Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $20.Kala Pharmaceuticals recently said Q4 adjusted EPS results were higher year over year.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. TCRR gained 28% to $1.55 after the company and Adaptimmune announced a strategic combination to create a preeminent cell therapy company for solid tumors.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH surged 25% to $2.28. Bellerophon Therapeutics announced a $5 million registered direct offering with institutional investor.
  • Genius Group Limited GNS gained 22.5% to $4.4493.
  • Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX rose 22.1% to $1.2206 after dropping 5% on Friday. Entera Bio recently announced the FDA's acceptance of a Type D meeting review to affirm design of the pivotal, Phase 3 protocol for EB613 PTH mini tablets, as the first oral osteoanabolic treatment of post-menopausal osteoporosis.
  • Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL gained 21.8% to $2.51 amid strong Brazilian air travel numbers.
  • Orchard Therapeutics plc ORTX jumped 21.3% to $0.57 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
  • Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS gained 17.2% to $0.2810. Borqs sees preliminary FY22 revenue of $53 million to $58 million.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM jumped 17% to $0.9920.
  • Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM jumped 16% to $11.16. Motorsport Games recently announced a $4.03 million registered direct offering.
  • Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARMP gained 15.8% to $3.20 after the company announced topline data from the Phase 1b/2a SWARM-P.a. clinical trial of inhaled AP-PA02 in patients with cystic fibrosis.
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA rose 15.6% to $0.5968 after dropping over 4% on Friday.
  • Snap Inc. SNAP gained 11.3% to $11.85.
  • BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN rose 9.4% to $2.7251 after declining around 3% on Friday.
  • Secoo Holding Limited SECO rose 7.5% to $1.0750 after dipping over 31% on Friday.
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ shares rose 7.4% to $20.18. Hertz Global will replace Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the S&P MidCap 400 effective Monday, March 20.
  • BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD rose 6.7% to $1.6540. BuzzFeed is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Monday, March 13, 2023, after the closing bell.

Losers

  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ACRS shares dipped 54.5% to $5.82 after the company announced its Phase 2A study of Zunsemetinib for Hidradentis Suppurativa did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK dropped 32.4% to $2.56. On March 1, 2023, Embark Technology board approved a reduction in its current workforce by approximately 230 employees.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. RCON fell 27.7% to $1.3073.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY fell 22.3% to $0.0970 after gaining 10% on Friday.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ESPR fell 22% to $4.9450 after the company published new data on its treatment to reduce cardiovascular risk.
  • Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH dropped 21.5% to $1.7190.
  • Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS dropped 19.3% to $0.9123. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. signed an agreement to acquire the HomeQuote.io home services marketplace from Customer Direct Group along with their brand direct international ad network.
  • Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE fell 17.7% to $0.2630 after the company posted a Q4 loss and files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP dropped 17.3% to $1.4550 after the company announced a strategic combination with TCR2 Therapeutics. The company also reported Q4 financial results.
  • CECO Environmental Corp. CECO dipped 13.3% to $13.50 after the company posted Q4 results.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU fell 13.1% to $0.76.
  • Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG shares fell 12.5% to $0.9703. Performance Shipping recently reported pricing of $12.5 million registered direct offering.
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN dropped 12.1% to $1.6087.
  • ObsEva SA OBSV fell 9.7% to $0.2074. ObsEva shares jumped 117% on Friday following the purchase of 4 million shares by a company director.
  • Unisys Corporation UIS fell 9.1% to $4.4350.
  • Oculis Holding AG OCS dropped 8.3% to $9.98.
  • IAA, Inc. IAA fell 7.6% to $38.06.
  • Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS shares fell 7.5% to $0.3998 after gaining 11% on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics recently acquired product rights and patents from Advanced Facialdontics, LLC.

