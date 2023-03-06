ñol


SAIC Makes $5M Investment In Cloud Automation Provider Morpheus Data

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 6, 2023 11:08 AM | 1 min read
  • Science Applications International Corp SAIC said it is making a $5 million strategic investment in cloud automation and platform engineering solutions provider Morpheus Data.
  • Morpheus' software will be the orchestration engine within CloudScend, SAIC's cohesive suite of solutions for customers exploring, migrating and operating within the cloud environment. 
  • CloudScend has had an essential role in driving SAIC's growth in the Secure Cloud market, representing over $1 billion in annual revenue for SAIC.
  • Launched in 2015, Morpheus enables a unified approach to hybrid cloud management and platform operations.
  • "By combining our research and development priorities with Morpheus, we offer a compelling solution both significantly accelerating service delivery provisioning cycles and improving transparency in multi-cloud environments,” said Andy Henson, vice president, Digital Innovation at SAIC.
  • Price Action: SAIC shares are trading lower by 0.91% at $108.20 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

