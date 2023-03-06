SAIC Makes $5M Investment In Cloud Automation Provider Morpheus Data

- Science Applications International Corp SAIC said it is making a $5 million strategic investment in cloud automation and platform engineering solutions provider Morpheus Data.
- Morpheus' software will be the orchestration engine within CloudScend, SAIC's cohesive suite of solutions for customers exploring, migrating and operating within the cloud environment.
- CloudScend has had an essential role in driving SAIC's growth in the Secure Cloud market, representing over $1 billion in annual revenue for SAIC.
- Launched in 2015, Morpheus enables a unified approach to hybrid cloud management and platform operations.
- "By combining our research and development priorities with Morpheus, we offer a compelling solution both significantly accelerating service delivery provisioning cycles and improving transparency in multi-cloud environments,” said Andy Henson, vice president, Digital Innovation at SAIC.
- Price Action: SAIC shares are trading lower by 0.91% at $108.20 on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.