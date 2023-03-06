Construction Partners Appoints Alan Palmer As Finance Chief

- Construction Partners Inc ROAD said Greg Hoffman will succeed Alan Palmer as Chief Financial Officer, effective following the close of business on March 31, 2023.
- Palmer will continue with the company in an advisory and mentoring role.
- "Thanks in part to Alan's efforts, we have the financial flexibility to continue to pursue our strategic model as a consolidator in a fragmented industry by delivering proven, profitable growth and enhancing shareholder value," said CEO Fred J. (Jule) Smith III.
- Greg Hoffman has served as the company's Senior Vice President, Finance since April 2021.
- He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Alabama.
- Price Action: ROAD shares closed higher by 2.44% at $28.10 on Friday.
