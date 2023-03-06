Construction Partners Appoints Alan Palmer As Finance Chief

by

Construction Partners Inc ROAD said Greg Hoffman will succeed Alan Palmer as Chief Financial Officer, effective following the close of business on March 31, 2023.

Palmer will continue with the company in an advisory and mentoring role.

"Thanks in part to Alan's efforts, we have the financial flexibility to continue to pursue our strategic model as a consolidator in a fragmented industry by delivering proven, profitable growth and enhancing shareholder value," said CEO Fred J. (Jule) Smith III.

Greg Hoffman has served as the company's Senior Vice President, Finance since April 2021.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Alabama.

Price Action: ROAD shares closed higher by 2.44% at $28.10 on Friday.

