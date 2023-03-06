ñol


Mi-Jack Picks Ideanomics Subsidiary To Develop Hydrogen Powered Rubber Tire Gantry Crane

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 6, 2023 9:30 AM | 1 min read
  • Ideanomics Inc IDEX subsidiary US Hybrid has been selected by Mi-Jack to convert a rubber tire gantry (RTG) crane from fossil diesel to hydrogen powered. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, US Hybrid is managing all procurement, engineering and design work relating to the hydrogen propulsion kit.
  • The company will source a hydrogen fuel cell system from Hyundai Motor Corp and will locally manufacture core components, including hydrogen storage tanks and cooling systems.
  • All manufacturing, assembly and system testing will occur at US Hybrid's engineering facility in Torrance, California.
  • Mi-Jack will install the hydrogen propulsion kit into the RTG crane at its Illinois facility.
  • On average, a RTG crane burns 10 US gallons per hour, with one gallon of diesel emitting 22 pounds of CO2 into the atmosphere.
  • Powered by hydrogen, RTG cranes can keep operating reliably with zero emissions.
  • Price Action: IDEX shares closed at $0.13 on Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

