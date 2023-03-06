UBS CEO Gets 11% Pay Increase In 2022 While Slashing Bonuses: Report

- Investment banking major UBS Group AG UBS Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers got an 11% increase in his compensation in 2022.
- The CEO's hike happened when the bonuses for the rest of the company were slashed by about 10% to $3.3 billion, Bloomberg reported.
- The report noted that the increase makes Ralph one of the best paid executives in Europe, with CHF 12.2 million ($13 million).
- "Ralph Hamers successfully led UBS through a challenging year and delivered good financial results despite significant headwinds due to geopolitical and macroeconomic developments," the report cited UBS.
- UBS' profit for FY22 rose over 2%, with cost cuts making up for lower revenue.
- Price Action: UBS shares closed higher by 3.08% at $22.12 on Friday.
