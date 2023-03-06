Elon Musk Says 'Sorry' For Turning Twitter Into A Place That Has 'Trolls' — But No, He Is Not Apologizing

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, while sharing a news report on the social media platform about the site not being able to protect users from trolls, said, “Sorry” — but it was laced with sarcasm.

What Happened: Sharing a screenshot of a news report by BBC titled, “Twitter can’t protect you from trolls any more, insiders say” Musk said, “Sorry for turning Twitter from nurturing paradise into place that has … trolls.”

Musk replied on the same thread saying, “(real article from organization calling itself bbc).”

The news report in question reported about how the microblogging site can no longer protect users from trolling, state co-ordinated disinformation and child sexual exploitation. It also called out Musk’s decision of firing multiple Twitter employees and his leadership.

Why It’s Important: Since Musk acquired Twitter in October last year, his decision to fire 50% of the workforce, controversial updates and features and other cost-cutting measures have met with massive backlash from netizens worldwide. His decision to make Blue checkmark available for anyone paying $8/monthly sparked debates and even led to the rampant creation of verified but fake accounts. Since before Musk took over Twitter, he had said, “We will defeat the spam bots or die trying!” In December 2022, Musk issued an open challenge to bots and trolls. Later when asked if all bots are “dead,” he said, “mostly.” However, many users were skeptical.

