Twitter CEO Elon Musk has issued an open challenge to bots and trolls on the platform to “attack” him.

What Happened: Musk posted two emojis representing bots and trolls on Sunday in a Twitter thread. The entrepreneur said, “Cool, the bots are so far unable to swarm to the top of my replies!”

Joining in on the thread, Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus said he too had made a test post, and “instead of seeing 50 bot replies [I] only saw one.”

“Much progress, very hype,” said Markus in characteristic DOGE speak.

Earlier on Sunday, Markus asked Musk if all bots are “dead” and Musk said “mostly.” The Dogecoin co-creator posted a meme with the text, “Burn Them All” in response.

See Also: Top Tech ETFs Right Now

Why It Matters: Musk said Twitter would be “moving to prosecute scammers anywhere on Earth.”

On trolls and bots, the billionaire said that they will try other methods but “we’re shutting them down as soon as they show up.”

Some Twitter users though pointed out to Musk that bots and trolls were still present on the platform.

Before Musk took over Twitter he had said, “we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!”

Read Next: Elon Musk In Meme Says This Technology Is 'Demonic' To An Extent World Has Never Seen Before

Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Flickr