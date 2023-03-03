Veritone, Samsara, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX gained 28% to $3.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

C3.ai, Inc. AI shares surged 24.3% to $26.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong guidance.

Samsara Inc. IOT rose 21.7% to $20.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong guidance.

Velo3D, Inc. VLD jumped 20.5% to $3.4094 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX rose 19% to $2.5950 after the company reported Q4 financial results.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU gained 17.5% to $5.16.

Veritone, Inc. VERI jumped 16.7% to $7.42 after the company reported Q4 financial results.

LivePerson, Inc. LPSN surged 16.2% to $11.19 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $13 to $15.

DermTech, Inc. DMTK rose 15.3% to $4.38 following strong quarterly results.

Reading International, Inc. RDIB climbed 13.6% to $22.75.

Genelux Corporation GNLX rose 13.6% to $18.60.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF gained 12.9% to $28.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Compass, Inc. COMP rose 12.6% to $3.40. Compass recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak Q1 guidance.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB jumped 12.1% to $41.42.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP gained 12.1% to $2.0291.

HPX Corp. HPX shares climbed 12% to $19.50. The company's shareholders recently approved the proposed business combination with Emergencia Participacoes.

MiMedx Group, Inc. MDXG gained 11% to $4.34.

Desktop Metal, Inc. DM jumped 10.3% to $2.2509. Desktop Metal reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued guidance.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS rose 9.9% to $9.31 after reporting a 35% surge in its Q4 net profit.

ECARX Holdings Inc. ECX gained 9.9% to $4.90.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. IAS rose 9.4% to $11.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Stagwell Inc. STGW jumped 9.4% to $8.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.

Tuya Inc. TUYA gained 9.2% to $1.7050.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU jumped 7.7% to $45.89.

