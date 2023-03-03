SpartanNash Boosts Dividend By 2.4%

- SpartanNash Co SPTN said its Board of Directors approved a 2.4% increase in quarterly cash dividend
- The revised dividend now amounts to $0.215 per common share from the previous dividend of $0.21.
- The dividend will be paid on Mar. 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on Mar. 17, 2023.
- As of Feb. 28, 2023, 35.1 million common shares were outstanding.
- The company held $29.1 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.
- Price Action: SPTN shares are trading higher by 2.28% at $27.77 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.