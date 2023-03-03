SpartanNash Boosts Dividend By 2.4%

by

said its Board of Directors approved a 2.4% increase in quarterly cash dividend The revised dividend now amounts to $0.215 per common share from the previous dividend of $0.21.

revised dividend now amounts to $0.215 per common share from the previous dividend of $0.21. The dividend will be paid on Mar. 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on Mar. 17, 2023.

As of Feb. 28, 2023, 35.1 million common shares were outstanding.

The company held $29.1 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Price Action : SPTN shares are trading higher by 2.28% at $27.77 on the last check Friday.

Price Action : SPTN shares are trading higher by 2.28% at $27.77 on the last check Friday.

