Zoom Unexpectedly Ousts President Greg Tomb, A Former Google Executive

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 3, 2023 6:59 AM | 1 min read
  • On February 28, 2023, Zoom Video Communications, Inc ZM terminated the employment of Greg Tomb as the President, effective March 3, 2023. 
  • Tomb will receive the severance benefits payable per his previously disclosed employment arrangements that are payable upon a “termination without cause.”
  • A spokesperson for Zoom said the company is not looking to find a replacement now.
  • The former Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google executive had taken a high-profile role at Zoom during his short tenure, appearing on earnings calls and overseeing the company’s sales operation. 
  • Tomb reported directly to CEO Eric Yuan, who started Zoom in 2011 and had to build up the business during a pandemic-fueled boom rapidly. 
  • More recently, Zoom has been cutting jobs to deal with softening demand.
  • On February 27,  Zoom said fourth-quarter revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.12 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $1.1 billion. 
  • The communications company reported quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 80 cents per share.
  • Price Action: ZM shares traded lower by 1.53% at $69.55 premarket on the last check Friday.

Posted In: NewsMediaBriefswhy it's moving

