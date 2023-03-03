An 84-year-old lonely man in China held his own funeral while still alive "for fun."

What Happened: The elderly man with the surname Zhang, a resident of Anhui province, held his funeral on Feb. 27 in his village to see if anyone would care if he died, reported The South China Morning Post.

See Also: Man Survives 31 Days In Amazon Jungle, Eating Worms And Fending Off Wild Pigs

The locals captured the unusual event in a viral video, which took the internet by storm in mainland social media.

On the day of the funeral, hundreds of locals assembled at Zhang's place, where he had prepared a feast for them as a thank-you for their help. After the meal, Zhang sat on top of a red coffin, kicking off the three-hour funeral that began with the coffin placed on the back of a moving truck as the man waved to people he passed in his village.

See Also: Video: Rhino Melts Netizens’ Heart As It ‘Turns’ Into A Puppy After Seeing Keeper

A group of locals was also seen driving tricycles and motorcycles behind the procession.

An unknown local told Jimu News that the man had asked him to help plan his funeral. Although the village residents were surprised by his odd request, they agreed to help make his wish a reality. "He said that he would like to see the scene of his funeral before he passed away," the villager said.

Zhang told the publication that his adult children had all moved far away and his wife died two years ago. "I did not tell my children or my friends and relatives about the funeral. All the attendees were local villagers," he said.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Baby Elephant Chews Off Handler's Finger Months After Losing Mother