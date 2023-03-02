A Bolivian man said he had to resort to measures like eating worms and drinking his own urine to survive in the Amazon jungle.

What Happened: Jhonatan Acosta went on a hunting trip with four friends, got separated from them and had to spend 31 days stranded in the Amazon jungle, reported BBC.

Acosta said that he drank rainwater collected in his shoes and ate worms and insects while hiding from jaguars and peccaries, pig-like hoofed mammals, added the report.

“I ate worms, I ate insects, you wouldn’t believe all I had to do to survive all this time,” he told Unitel TV.

The Bolivian man also ate wild fruits similar to papayas, known locally as gargateas. Acosta finally reunited with friends and family when he was found by a search party made up of locals a month after he went missing.

“It’s incredible, I can’t believe people kept up the search for so long,” he said, adding, “I thank God profusely, because he has given me a new life.”

Found dehydrated, Acosta lost about 17kg and had a dislocated ankle when he reunited with his family. However, he was still able to walk with a limp, according to those who found him.

Acosta’s family said they would still have to piece together all the details of how he got lost and managed to stay alive — but that would take time as he was still psychologically bruised after being stranded.

