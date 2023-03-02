Hayward Holdings Prices Equity Offering Of 16M Shares By Selling Stockholders

- Hayward Holdings Inc HAYW has priced the previously announced underwritten public offering of 16 million shares of its common stock at $11.65 per share by funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors, LP, and affiliates of Alberta Investment Management Corporation.
- The offer price represents a 4.2% discount to Hayward's closing price as of Mar. 1, 2023.
- The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 2.4 million additional shares.
- The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by the company.
- The company held 212.62 million shares outstanding. Upon the completion of this offering, affiliates of MSD Partners and CCMP will beneficially own approximately 33.65% and 14.84% of the company's outstanding common stock, respectively (or 33.65% and 14.11%, respectively, if the underwriter options are exercised).
- Price Action: HAYW shares are trading lower by 4.36% at $11.63 on the last check Thursday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.