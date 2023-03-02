McDonald's Board Members Beat Sexual Misconduct Oversight Lawsuit: Report

by

A Delaware court has reportedly ruled in favor of McDonald's Corp MCD board members, saying they did not mishandle sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

board members, saying they did not mishandle sexual harassment and misconduct allegations. The ruling has overturned shareholders' allegations against the board members of violation of duty, the WSJ reported.

The shareholders complained of a boys' club-type atmosphere at McDonald's and alleged encouragement to hire young, attractive women to work in administrative roles.

Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said the board took action on the sexual harassment complaints, the report added.

Also Read : McDonald's Cardi B And Offset Meal Promotion Irks Some Restaurant Owners

: McDonald's Cardi B And Offset Meal Promotion Irks Some Restaurant Owners "The pled facts do not support a reasonably conceivable claim against [the directors] for breach of the duty of oversight," Laster said.

The company, in 2019, fired CEO Stephen Easterbrook following a consensual relationship with an employee, violating company policy.

Easterbrook was also accused of having undisclosed sexual relationships with other employees. Later he paid a fine in a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Also Read: McDonald's Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Expects Inflationary Pressures To Continue In 2023

McDonald's Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Expects Inflationary Pressures To Continue In 2023 Price Action : MCD shares traded higher by 1.20% at $265.83 on the last check Thursday.

: MCD shares traded higher by 1.20% at $265.83 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.