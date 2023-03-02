ñol


McDonald's Board Members Beat Sexual Misconduct Oversight Lawsuit: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 2, 2023 11:46 AM | 1 min read
  • A Delaware court has reportedly ruled in favor of McDonald's Corp MCD board members, saying they did not mishandle sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.
  • The ruling has overturned shareholders' allegations against the board members of violation of duty, the WSJ reported.
  • The shareholders complained of a boys' club-type atmosphere at McDonald's and alleged encouragement to hire young, attractive women to work in administrative roles.
  • Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said the board took action on the sexual harassment complaints, the report added.
  • "The pled facts do not support a reasonably conceivable claim against [the directors] for breach of the duty of oversight," Laster said.
  • The company, in 2019, fired CEO Stephen Easterbrook following a consensual relationship with an employee, violating company policy.
  • Easterbrook was also accused of having undisclosed sexual relationships with other employees. Later he paid a fine in a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • Price Action: MCD shares traded higher by 1.20% at $265.83 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

