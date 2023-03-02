Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk late Wednesday reiterated his population collapse warning after Japan recorded the lowest number of births in its history last year.

What Happened: Continuing a seven-year decline that further aggravates the challenges of the Asian nation's rapidly aging society, Tokyo said the number of newborns in the country fell to 799,728 in 2022, down 5.1% from a year earlier.

The tech billionaire sharing a news article on Twitter wrote, "Twice as many people died in Japan last year as were born. Population freefall."

Musk further warned that the trend isn't stopping and the "Rest of the world is…to follow."

Japan's health ministry on Tuesday released data which showed that the birth rates were at the lowest since it began record-keeping in 1899. During the same period, the number of deaths rose by a staggering 8.9% to 1.58 million.

“We recognize that the falling birthrate is a critical situation," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said in a briefing.

“My understanding is that various factors are intricately intertwined, preventing individuals from realizing their hopes for marriage, childbirth and child-rearing."

Musk has repeatedly warned of potential population collapse in the past few months. Earlier in January, Musk sounded alarmed as the world’s most populous country China reported its first decline in recent years.

