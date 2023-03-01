Tesla Inc. TSLA is hosting 2023 Investor Day on Wednesday and hours before the event, Elon Musk took to Twitter to tease artificial intelligence innovation.

What Happened: Responding to a post by a handle named Optimus, the Tesla CEO remarked that “photo filters are so misleading.”

The humanoid bot in the post appears to be hinting at the Optimus bot, a prototype of the Tesla bot unveiled at AI Day 2022. Musk at the time said that the bot would be available to the public in three to five years.

Musk also called Optimus an “extremely capable robot, which will have the ability to solve problems on its own.”

Why It’s Important: Tesla is gearing up to host its Investor Day, which will be live-streamed from Gigafactory Texas, beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

Musk has previously hinted at what investors could expect from the event and called it “Master Plan 3.” He also suggested that they will lay out plans for a “fully sustainable energy future for Earth.”

