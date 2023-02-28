Love AMC Movie Theater Popcorn? You Will Be Able To Get It At This Retailer, As AMC 'Remains Focused On Future Innovations'

Leading movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC has been exploring new ways to boost its business over the years. One focus from the company has been its popcorn, which is set to get a retail business line. Here’s the latest.

What Happened: AMC Entertainment is the largest movie theater chain in the world, but isn’t stopping at just being the place for people to watch the latest big screen feature. One of the company’s initiatives is to make its popcorn readily available, an effort being helped by the hiring of a new VP of Growth Strategy last year.

On Tuesday, AMC announced it is launching a new line of microwave popcorn and ready-to-eat popcorn exclusively with leading retailer Walmart WMT.

The new line of popcorn includes three varieties of microwave popcorn and three varieties of ready-to-eat popcorn, each with the flavors of Classic Butter, Extra Butter and Lightly Salted.

The microwave popcorn will retail for $4.98 for a six-pack, and the ready-to-eat popcorn will retail for $3.98 for a 4.2 oz to 5.2 oz bag.

Hundreds of Walmart locations will start selling the popcorn on March 11, with more than 2,600 Walmart locations adding the products in the following weeks. The popcorn will also be available for purchase on Walmart.com.

“With the launch of AMC Theaters new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, AMC yet again makes good on a promise to our moviegoers and our investors,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said.

Why It’s Important: While AMC has teased for over a year that it is exploring launching its popcorn in retail locations, malls, supermarkets and other locations, the new announcement sees the company getting its biggest partner to date.

The launch of the popcorn in select Walmart locations on March 11 coincides with the weekend of the Academy Awards, airing on March 12.

Aron highlighted the importance of partnering with Walmart.

“We are especially pleased that we are doing so in an exclusive launch with Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States,” Aron said. “We could not have found a better partner from Walmart for this important extension of the AMC experience into the home.”

Aron tweeted that Walmart partnering with AMC was a “huge vote of confidence” by the leading retailer.

Aron highlighted innovations like theater improvements, better food and beverage offerings, the launch of AMC Stubs and premium format movies as ways AMC has grown to “make movies better.”

“We continue to Make Movies Better, this time in the comfort of your own home. And with popcorn now hitting shelves, we remain focused on future innovations that will continue to surprise and delight movie lovers and our shareholders.

AMC Price Action: AMC shares are up 1% to $7.72 on Tuesday ahead of quarterly earnings that will be reported after market close.

