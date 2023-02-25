First Lady Asked If Biden Will Run In 2024 — She Responds, 'Are You Not Believing This, Darling?'

First Lady Jill Biden says that President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, and there's "pretty much" nothing left to do other than decide on the setting for the announcement.

In an interview with the Associate Press, the First Lady said that Biden is ready to seek re-election as he believes "he's not done" and "he has not finished what he has started."

"Are you not believing this, darling? I mean, how many times does he have to say it till you believe it?" the First Lady said, while being interviewed in Nairobi, Kenya.

When asked whether she has the deciding vote about the president's re-election plans, the first lady said, "Of course, he'll listen to me because we're a married couple."

"He makes up his own mind, believe me," she added.

After the interview, Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden cheered the first lady's comments. "Preach nana," she said on Twitter.

Speaking about his wife's remarks on his potential re-election bid, Biden said, "God love her. Look, I meant what I said, I've got other things to finish before I get into a full-blown campaign."

Biden has said he intends to run for re-election, though he often adds the caveat that he is a "great respecter of fate." As he considers re-election, some Democrats are asking the increasingly relevant question: how old is too old to be the president?

Earlier in February, Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, said that Biden "remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male, who is fit to execute the duties of the Presidency successfully."

Former President Donald Trump was the first candidate to officially announce a run for President of the United States in the 2024 election.

Republican candidate Nikki Haley will contend with Trump in what is expected to be a crowded field for the GOP nomination.

According to a recent poll, Biden is now the betting favorite for the 2024 presidential election.

Photo: Shutterstock