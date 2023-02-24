Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 55%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. BAER shares jumped 129.6% to $10.15. Jeffrey E. Kelter reported a 22.4% stake in a 13D filing on Thursday.
- Cingulate Inc CING rose 66% to $1.8106 after the company reported top-line results from the fed/fast study of CTx-1301-003 for ADHD. The trial demonstrated that CTx-1301 can be taken with or without food.
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR jumped 48% to $30.19.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR gained 39.3% to $2.69 after the company announced the European Commission granted orphan drug designation for TMB-001 for the treatment of X-linked recessive ichthyosis.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND gained 21.9% to $20.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- AVITA Medical, Inc. RCEL rose 21.1% to $10.97 following strong quarterly results.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN jumped 18.6% to $0.8298. The company announced completion of recruitment in the Phase 2b TREK-AD study and also announced a $20 million private placement.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS gained 18.4% to $13.58 after the company posted strong quarterly sales.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS rose 18% to $6.81 following strong quarterly results.
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA jumped 15.3% to $10.45 following quarterly results.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX gained 13% to $16.39 after the company reported Q4 financial results.
- Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA rose 12.7% to $0.8340. Akebia received CHMP opinion in Europe for vafseo for treatment of symptomatic anaemia associated with chronic kidney disease in adults on chronic maintenance dialysis.
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY gained 12.5% to $9.07 following Q4 results.
- Celularity Inc. CELU gained 10% to $0.6524.
- Lucira Health Inc LHDX shares rose 9.5% to $0.1351. Lucira Health shares dropped over 45% on Thursday after the company announced it will pursue a strategic sale of its business through the voluntary Chapter 11 process.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN gained 8.8% to $64.96 following Q4 results.
- Farfetch Ltd FTCH rose 7.2% to $5.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also said that its CFO will step down by end of 2023.
Losers
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC shares dipped 55.7% to $5.70 after the company announced a clinical hold on FTX-6058 in sickle cell disease.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS fell 55% to $1.65 after the company announced pricing of a $20 million underwritten public offering.
- Nektar Therapeutics NKTR fell 45% to $1.60 after the company reported its SLE trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint.
- Obseva SA OBSV dipped 38% to $0.10 after the company announced strategic reorganization to consolidate operations in Switzerland.
- CS Disco Inc LAW dropped 37.7% to $5.85 following quarterly results.
- Open Lending Corp LPRO dropped 35.5% to $5.58 following weak quarterly results.
- Infobird Co Ltd IFBD fell 34.8% to $0.95 after the company announced pricing of a $5 million registered direct offering.
- Upland Software Inc UPLD dropped 34% to $5.76 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results. Following earnings, Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Inogen Inc INGN fell 31.4% to $15.88 following weak quarterly sales.
- Vicor Corp VICR dropped 27.2% to $41.01 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results.
- Sono Group NV SEV fell 26.8% to $0.61 after the company announced it will focus exclusively on its solar tech company and has terminated the Sion program. The company also said it plans the redundancy of roughly 300 employees, in light of the decision to terminate the Sion program.
- Bigcommerce Holdings Inc BIGC shares dropped 25.6% to $8.44 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak sales forecast.
- ContextLogic Inc WISH fell 22.4% to $0.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.
- Taboola.com Ltd TBLA declined 22.3% to $3.17 after the company reported Q4 financial results.
- Brightcove Inc BCOV dropped 20.7% to $4.98 following weak quarterly results.
- C4 Therapeutics Inc CCCC fell 20.6% to $4.78.
- Ambrx Biopharma Inc - ADR AMAM fell 18.5% to $5.32 after jumping 45% on Thursday. Ambrx Biopharma recently announced initial data from its ongoing Phase 1 APEX-01 trial of ARX517, Ambrx's proprietary anti-PSMA ADC, in prostate cancer patients.
- NV5 Global Inc NVEE dropped 17.3% to $101.70 following weak quarterly results.
- Pharvaris NV PHVS dropped 14.7% to $7.05.
- Morningstar Inc MORN fell 13.9% to $203.06 after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in Q4 EPS results.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN shares fell 13.2% to $1.58 after reporting Q4 results.
- E W Scripps Co SSP dropped 12.3% to $12.75 following Q4 results.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd VBLT fell 11.4% to $0.15. Vascular Biogenics shares jumped around 30% on Thursday after the company and Notable Labs announced a definitive merger agreement.
- World Fuel Services Corp INT dropped 10.4% to $27.21 after posting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV fell 10.3% to $68.61 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results.
- HF Sinclair Corp DINO fell 9.2% to $48.45 following quarterly results.
- Unisys Corporation UIS dropped 8% to $5.25 following Q4 results.
