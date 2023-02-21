After being announced last year, SpaceX finally launched Starlink's satellite broadband services in the Philippines on Tuesday.

What Happened: SpaceX, led by Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, shared a link to a coverage map while announcing its Philippines foray.

According to Starlink's website, the Asian nation can consistently get speeds between 50 to 200Mbps.

See Also: Elon Musk’s $56B Pay Could Be Voided With A Single ‘Kill Shot,’ But Judge Remains Skeptical

Starlink’s fast internet services became a ‘crucial support’ system for Ukraine after Vladimir Putin invaded the country. The company is now massively expanding its reach in Asia and other continents. On Jan. 30, Nigeria became the first African country to receive Starlink's satellite broadband service.

Similarly, in October last year, Starlink rolled out its services in Japan – making it the first Asian nation to get Musk's high-speed internet service.

Starlink was earlier scheduled for a December debut in the Philippines. However, delays in the production and deployment of low earth orbit satellites pushed back the venture's plan to offer high-speed, low-latency internet, as Bloomberg reported earlier.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.