"Black Swan" author Nassim Nicholas Taleb said it was the “worst humiliation” for Vladimir Putin that President Joe Biden visited Ukraine on Monday.

Taleb referred to Putin by his middle name and tweeted, “Vladimir Vladimirovich was imagining himself walking around in Kyiv in March 2022, just as Hilter and Churchill toured Paris and Berlin, respectively, the type of thing that makes a conquest a conquest.”

The essayist and mathematician’s tweet also featured a short video of Biden walking the streets of Kyiv with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Why It Matters: Biden said his arrival in the war-torn nation reaffirmed America’s “unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

Biden said when Putin launched his invasion he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided but he was “dead wrong.”

Zelenskyy said Sunday night that the Ukraine situation is “very complicated” but the country was “moving towards its goals.”

The Ukrainian leader vowed to maintain the country’s defense of Bakhmut but said he would be mindful of the price in terms of human lives.

Read Next: Biden Readies Another $2B Package For Ukraine As Putin Plans New Offensive