“Someone knows the answer, the question is who,” states the trailer of the Netflix Inc. NFLX docuseries on the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, or MH370.

In March 2014, the plane took off on a routine journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, but the aircraft disappeared and to this day no one has been able to explain why or how.

What Happened: Titled “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared,” the docuseries is scheduled to premiere on March 8 — the ninth anniversary of the plane’s disappearance. It will consist of three episodes.

The series will try to unearth some not-so-common facts and theories about the mysterious disappearance.

Directed by Louise Malkinson, the series will feature Jeff Wise, a science journalist and author of “The Plane That Wasn't There: Why We Haven't Found MH370,” and reporter and foreign correspondent Florence de Changy, among others.

The series will also have interviews with family members of the victims, including those from China, Malaysia, Australia and France.

Malkinson said that the families just wanted a platform to say, "Come on, it's been nine years."

Why It Matters: One of the biggest unsolved mysteries of modern times, the disappearance of MH370 remains the focus of scientists, investigative journalists and family members who continue to search for answers.

The docuseries will tap into conspiracy theories and false accusations and also the incident with another Malaysian Airline aircraft, MH17, that was shot down by a Russian missile. It will also explore the skepticism surrounding a large section of a plane’s wing that washed up on the shore off the East African Coast, which experts and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak confirmed was from MH370.

