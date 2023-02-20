5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

Gogo GOGO - P/E: 6.96 Urban One UONEK - P/E: 5.7 Outbrain OB - P/E: 5.74 JOYY YY - P/E: 4.92 PLDT PHI - P/E: 8.37

Gogo saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.17 in Q2 to $0.15 now. Urban One's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.08, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.28. Outbrain has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.1, which has increased by 47.37% compared to Q2, which was -0.19. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.61%, which has decreased by 1.91% from last quarter's yield of 6.52%.

This quarter, JOYY experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.65 in Q2 and is now $0.96. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.52%, which has increased by 1.23% from 6.29% last quarter.

This quarter, PLDT experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.67 in Q2 and is now $0.87. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.77%, which has increased by 5.4% from 3.37% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.