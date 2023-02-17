TikTok Weighs More Data Centers In Europe Despite User Privacy Concerns: Report

- Chinese social media company TikTok reportedly eyed two more data centers in Europe, reflecting possible ease over data privacy and regulatory crackdowns.
- TikTok struggled to resolve global government and regulatory concerns over user privacy, courtesy of its Chinese roots.
- ByteDance Ltd owned TikTok, aimed to expand its European data storage, Reuters reports citing TikTok's general manager for operations in Europe, Rich Waterworth's blog post.
- "We are at an advanced stage of finalizing a plan for a second data center in Ireland with a third-party service provider, in addition to the site announced last year," he said.
- "We're also in talks to establish a third data center in Europe to further complement our planned operations in Ireland. European TikTok user data will begin migrating this year, continuing into 2024," Waterworth said.
- TikTok reported an average of 125 million monthly active users in the EU between August 2022 to January 2023, subjecting it to the strict content norms under the Digital Services Act (DSA).
- The European Commission has given online platforms and search engines a deadline to publish their monthly active users.
- The report adds that Twitter Inc has 100.9 million average monthly users in the EU.
- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL said the average monthly number of signed-in users totaled 278.6 million at Google Maps, 274.6 million at Google Play, 332 million at Google Search, 74.9 million at Shopping, and 401.7 million at YouTube.
- Meta Platforms Inc META had 255 million average monthly active users on Facebook in the EU and about 250 million average monthly active users on Instagram in the last six months of 2022.
- Price Action: META shares traded lower by 1.04% at $170.65 premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsTikTok ByteDanceNewsTechMedia