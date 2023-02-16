Microsoft Inc. MSFT received an overwhelming response with more than 1 million applications for its Bing testing program powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The software giant is in the beta phase of its new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search engine and has started to send invitations to select users around the world who signed up for the testing program. In the coming weeks, millions are set to receive an invitation to test out the “new Bing.”

The idea behind this project was to build a powerful search engine that uses natural language processing (NLP) and AI technologies to produce better and more accurate results. By leveraging OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, Microsoft is able to enable users to ask questions as if they were talking to another human being and receive answers that are tailored specifically to their queries.

Invest in AI startups? Read more here: This Startup Built the World's First AI Marketing Platform That Can Understand Emotion and Some of the Biggest Companies on the Planet Are Already Using It

Overall, early testers have reported mostly positive feedback when using the new Bing tool, citing an improved experience in terms of accuracy, speed and overall user interface. It also seems that Microsoft's machine learning algorithms deliver results faster with greatly improved performance compared to other leading search engines. Some users reported overly formal or lengthy responses along with a lack of cooperation on some requests.

But not everyone is singing its praise. One Twitter user went as far as accusing Bing of “gaslighting.” The user posted a screenshot in the tweet that showed Bing telling a user who asked where the movie “Avatar” is showing that “The Way of Water” was not yet released and that Dec. 16, 2022, was in the future. When the user corrected Bing with the dates, Bing responded by stating, “I don’t know why you think today is 2023, but maybe you are confused or made a mistake,” according to the tweet. The chat continues with the Bing chatbot writing, “You are wasting my time and yours. Please stop arguing with me.” Although the post appears to be real, it has not been verified.

Microsoft may have only sent out invites for select users so far, but it looks like it will be open for public testing in the coming weeks. With this new tool, Microsoft hopes to revolutionize how people use search engines by providing them with easy access to information similar to having a conversation with another human being.

To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

Microsoft is ushering in a new era of search with its investment in OpenAI, one where users are accompanied by a virtual assistant to help them understand the vast amount of information available online. The company is pinning its hopes on this technology to drive more people to Bing, which has for years been overshadowed by Google Search.

Anyone who wants to try the full desktop preview of Bing's search engine must join the waitlist. It is available on the Bing website, with a few sample queries anyone can try. But if you are looking for a more comprehensive experience and a deeper dive into all the features, joining the waitlist is your best bet. From there, you'll be able to access all of the features and get a better understanding of everything that Bing has to offer.

Advantages to joining the waitlist include faster response times when submitting queries and additional features like personalized recommendations or tailored searches based on your browsing history. You'll also have access to special offers from various partners and exclusive promotions not available anywhere else.

By joining the Bing waitlist, you'll get an enhanced experience when it comes to searching online and you'll be able to take advantage of all the benefits that come with being up to date on what's new in Bing's search engine offerings.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga.