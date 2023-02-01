This Startup Built the World's First AI Marketing Platform That Can Understand Emotion and Some of the Biggest Companies on the Planet Are Already Using It

New artificial intelligence (AI) startups, and their incredible capabilities, are popping up as AI continues to garner more mainstream attention.

ChatGPT is a well-known example, but AI is one of the most well-funded areas in the venture capital space, so AI companies are growing in prominence.

One currently making waves is RAD AI, a startup that has built the first AI marketing platform to understand emotion. The startup is currently raising on Wefunder, which means anyone can invest for a limited time.

RAD has raised over $2.5 million from retail investors, and some of the biggest companies in the world use its platform. The company is backed by Fidelity Investments and Expert Dojo, meaning institutional investors and venture capitalists are just as excited about this startup as retail investors.



The platform claims to increase return on investment (ROI) by as much as 300% for certain campaigns and averages a 100% increase for campaigns adopting RAD AI.

It seems many of the top companies in the world have taken notice of the platform, indicating there could be something to these claims. Noted customers include professional services firm Accenture, UBS, Crush Soda,

The platform takes in data, audits everything from blog articles to videos, then develops a plan to target the audience the team is trying to reach. When it determines that, it generates an optimized language message that can be shown to your target audience.

The process reduces the time required to launch a marketing campaign and significantly increases its ROI.

RAD is in its early stages, but that hasn’t stopped it from making big waves. As advancements in the space continue, AI will continue to grow in prominence and interesting startups will continue to surface.

