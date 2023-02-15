Veteran investor and business partner of Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger on Wednesday downplayed the potential risk of invasion posed by China on Taiwan.

What Happened: Munger, the Vice Chair of Berkshire Hathaway, at the Daily Journal's virtual annual meeting, said Xi Jinping is a "practical" leader and may not invade Taiwan after Vladimir Putin's experience of the Ukraine war, reported Reuters.

“The Chinese leader is a very smart, practical person,” Munger said.

“Russia went into Ukraine as it looked like a cakewalk. I don’t think Taiwan looks like such a cakewalk anymore,” he added.

Comments from Munger come at a time when Xi's government has been ramping up military and political pressure to try and get Taipei to accept Beijing’s sovereignty, including staging war games near the island and warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone.

Meanwhile, The U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman asked all countries to warn Beijing against conflict over Taiwan on Wednesday.

The senior U.S. diplomat said Washington hopes China will not use any visits by U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan as an excuse for military action, amid speculation that Kevin McCarthy, who took over as House speaker in January, could soon visit the self-ruled island nation.

