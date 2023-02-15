ñol


Why Are Sera Prognostics Shares Trading Higher Today?

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 15, 2023 12:11 PM | 1 min read
  • Sera Prognostics Inc SERA announced top-line results from the AVERT PRETERM TRIAL.
  • Both co-primary outcomes—reduction of severe neonatal morbidity or death; and decreased length of neonatal hospital stay—met their endpoints, and the improvements in outcome with a PreTRM test-and-treat approach were statistically significant
  • Detailed results of the AVERT PRETERM TRIAL analysis are being prepared for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.
  • The PreTRM Test was broadly developed and validated for predicting spontaneous preterm birth in the U.S. in the Proteomic Assessment of Preterm Risk study. 
  • In a subsequent large prospective U.S. study, the Multicenter Assessment of a Spontaneous Preterm Birth Risk Predictor (TREETOP), the biomarkers were demonstrated to be predictive of very early preterm birth of any cause, neonatal length of hospital stay, and composite neonatal morbidity/mortality.
  • Additional data published in May 2022 showed improved PreTRM Test predictive performance for women whose due dates are more reliably determined by ultrasound.
  • An active arm of approximately 1,453 expectant mothers was tested in mid-pregnancy to stratify for increased risk of spontaneous preterm birth risk.
  • Price Action: SERA shares are up 39.23% at $1.81 on the last check Wednesday.

