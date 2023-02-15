by

Sera Prognostics Inc SERA announced top-line results from the AVERT PRETERM TRIAL.

announced top-line results from the AVERT PRETERM TRIAL. Both co-primary outcomes—reduction of severe neonatal morbidity or death; and decreased length of neonatal hospital stay—met their endpoints, and the improvements in outcome with a PreTRM test-and-treat approach were statistically significant.

Detailed results of the AVERT PRETERM TRIAL analysis are being prepared for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

The PreTRM Test was broadly developed and validated for predicting spontaneous preterm birth in the U.S. in the Proteomic Assessment of Preterm Risk study.

In a subsequent large prospective U.S. study, the Multicenter Assessment of a Spontaneous Preterm Birth Risk Predictor (TREETOP), the biomarkers were demonstrated to be predictive of very early preterm birth of any cause, neonatal length of hospital stay, and composite neonatal morbidity/mortality.

Additional data published in May 2022 showed improved PreTRM Test predictive performance for women whose due dates are more reliably determined by ultrasound.

An active arm of approximately 1,453 expectant mothers was tested in mid-pregnancy to stratify for increased risk of spontaneous preterm birth risk.

Price Action: SERA shares are up 39.23% at $1.81 on the last check Wednesday.

