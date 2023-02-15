- Sera Prognostics Inc SERA announced top-line results from the AVERT PRETERM TRIAL.
- Both co-primary outcomes—reduction of severe neonatal morbidity or death; and decreased length of neonatal hospital stay—met their endpoints, and the improvements in outcome with a PreTRM test-and-treat approach were statistically significant.
- Detailed results of the AVERT PRETERM TRIAL analysis are being prepared for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.
- The PreTRM Test was broadly developed and validated for predicting spontaneous preterm birth in the U.S. in the Proteomic Assessment of Preterm Risk study.
- In a subsequent large prospective U.S. study, the Multicenter Assessment of a Spontaneous Preterm Birth Risk Predictor (TREETOP), the biomarkers were demonstrated to be predictive of very early preterm birth of any cause, neonatal length of hospital stay, and composite neonatal morbidity/mortality.
- Additional data published in May 2022 showed improved PreTRM Test predictive performance for women whose due dates are more reliably determined by ultrasound.
- An active arm of approximately 1,453 expectant mothers was tested in mid-pregnancy to stratify for increased risk of spontaneous preterm birth risk.
- Price Action: SERA shares are up 39.23% at $1.81 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.