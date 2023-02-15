ñol


Kering' New Gucci Designer To Join In Q2: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 15, 2023 9:30 AM | 1 min read
Kering' New Gucci Designer To Join In Q2: Report
  • Luxury goods company Kering SA PPRUF CEO Francois-Henri Pinault reportedly said, the new creative director for Gucci, Sabato De Sarno is expected to join in the second quarter.
  • Gucci announced the appointment of De Sarno in January after parting ways with its famous designer Alessandro Michele in November 2022, Reuters reported.
  • The move came as the fashion label’s sales lagged competitors.
  • De Sarno is slated to present his first fashion collection in September and his product range will come to stores in early 2024.
  • Gucci’s FY22 revenue grew 8% Y/Y to €10.5 billion.
  • Price Action: PPRUF shares closed higher by 1.23% at $610.80 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

