T2 Biosystems Touts Positive Results From T2Biothreat Panel Study

by

T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO announced results upon completing the U.S. clinical evaluation for the T2Biothreat Panel.

announced results upon completing the U.S. clinical evaluation for the T2Biothreat Panel. "We believe the T2Biothreat Panel demonstrates very high sensitivity and specificity for a direct-from-blood multi-target biothreat product and is the only such product developed by a U.S.-owned company," stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems.

The T2Biothreat Panel is a fully-automated, direct-from-blood test designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument and simultaneously detects six biothreat pathogens identified as threats by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related: Amid Plunging COVID-19 Test Sales T2 Biosystems Cuts Annual Guidance, Shares Fall.

Amid Plunging COVID-19 Test Sales T2 Biosystems Cuts Annual Guidance, Shares Fall. The pathogens include organisms that cause anthrax (Bacillus anthracis), tularemia (Francisella tularensis), glanders (Burkholderia mallei), melioidosis (Burkholderia pseudomallei), plague (Yersinia pestis), and typhus (Rickettsia prowazekii).

If not treated promptly, infections with these pathogens can result in 40-90% mortality rates.

The T2Biothreat Panel can detect the biothreat mentioned above pathogens within 4 hours and provide clinicians with the information needed to treat infected patients appropriately.

Testing included over 470 negative blood samples from healthy and febrile subjects and 350 contrived positive samples. The clinical trial results demonstrated high sensitivity and specificity across all six targets.

T2 Biosystems shares are falling after commencing an underwritten public offering of common shares and warrants. Other details are yet to be determined.

Price Action: TTOO shares are down 21.4% at $1.10 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.