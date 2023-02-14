ñol


T2 Biosystems Touts Positive Results From T2Biothreat Panel Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 14, 2023 5:29 AM | 1 min read
  • T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO announced results upon completing the U.S. clinical evaluation for the T2Biothreat Panel.
  • "We believe the T2Biothreat Panel demonstrates very high sensitivity and specificity for a direct-from-blood multi-target biothreat product and is the only such product developed by a U.S.-owned company," stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. 
  • The T2Biothreat Panel is a fully-automated, direct-from-blood test designed to run on the T2Dx Instrument and simultaneously detects six biothreat pathogens identified as threats by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • Related: Amid Plunging COVID-19 Test Sales T2 Biosystems Cuts Annual Guidance, Shares Fall.
  • The pathogens include organisms that cause anthrax (Bacillus anthracis), tularemia (Francisella tularensis), glanders (Burkholderia mallei), melioidosis (Burkholderia pseudomallei), plague (Yersinia pestis), and typhus (Rickettsia prowazekii).
  • If not treated promptly, infections with these pathogens can result in 40-90% mortality rates. 
  • The T2Biothreat Panel can detect the biothreat mentioned above pathogens within 4 hours and provide clinicians with the information needed to treat infected patients appropriately.
  • Testing included over 470 negative blood samples from healthy and febrile subjects and 350 contrived positive samples. The clinical trial results demonstrated high sensitivity and specificity across all six targets.
  • T2 Biosystems shares are falling after commencing an underwritten public offering of common shares and warrants. Other details are yet to be determined.
  • Price Action: TTOO shares are down 21.4% at $1.10 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

