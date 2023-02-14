Tesla Inc. TSLA confirmed the deliveries of the first batch of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in Thailand on Tuesday.

What Happened: Taking to Twitter, the EV maker shared photos from its official handle of customers in their cars and the staff waving.

The tweet just said, "First Model Y & Model 3 deliveries in Thailand."

The Elon Musk-led EV maker began handing over the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to customers during a gala event at its delivery center, stated a report in Tesmanian. The report added that the first batch of approximately 2,000 Tesla Model 3s and Ys was spotted at the Thai port of Laem Chabang on Jan. 19.

Tesla opened the order page for its cars in Thailand on Dec. 7, along with its first store in the country. Local publications back then said the number of orders in the first 48 hours reportedly exceeded 5,000 units.

According to Tesmanian, the second batch for Thailand, based on the information received in December, is scheduled for no later than the middle of this year.

