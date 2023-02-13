Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Harte-Hanks HHS - P/E: 5.67 AMC Networks AMCX - P/E: 2.72 Paramount Global PARAA - P/E: 5.66 Jiayin Gr JFIN - P/E: 1.46 Grupo Televisa TV - P/E: 6.04

Harte-Hanks saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q2 to $0.83 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.59%, which has increased by 0.76% from 9.83% last quarter.

AMC Networks has reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.09, which has increased by 1.46% compared to Q2, which was 2.06. Paramount Global saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.64 in Q2 to $0.39 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.81%, which has increased by 0.3% from 3.51% last quarter.

Jiayin Gr has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.64, which has decreased by 11.11% compared to Q2, which was 0.72. Grupo Televisa has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.03, which has decreased by 88.46% compared to Q2, which was 0.26. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.32%, which has increased by 0.01% from 0.31% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.