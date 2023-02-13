Zenvia Jumps In To The ChatGPT Frenzy, Adds Service To Its Mass Texting Service Solution

- Cloud-based CX platform Zenvia Inc ZENV launched the integration of its mass texting service solution, Zenvia Attraction, with ChatGPT (GPT-3) via API.
- Zenvia Attraction, a SaaS tool that leverages companies' relationships with their customers, can now provide increasingly personalized and efficient suggestions in elaborating messages.
- Founded in 2003, the company aims to empower companies to create unique experiences for their end customers, throughout the journey, in their preferred channels, like SMS, WhatsApp, emails, and others.
- OpenAI's ChatGPT has captured the world's attention in 60 short days, thanks to the novel and disruptive role of AI transformer models.
- Microsoft Corp MSFT announced a new AI-powered version of the Bing search engine and Edge browser.
- The new AI enhancement enables Bing and Edge to provide an interactive searching and browsing experience with better search results and chat functions.
- Price Action: ZENV shares traded higher by 0.41% at $1.22 on the last check Monday.
