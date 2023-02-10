Yahoo To Let Go 20% Employees, Focus On Its Flagship Ad Business

- Apollo Global Management, Inc's APO Yahoo weighed downsizing over 20% of its total workforce as part of its ad tech division overhaul.
- The cuts will impact nearly 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including about 1,000 employees this week, Reuters reports.
- Yahoo aimed to narrow its focus and investment on its flagship ad business, called the demand-side platform.
- Yahoo's move coincided with advertisers paring back their marketing budgets following record-high inflation rates and macro uncertainties.
- U.S. companies, ranging from Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS to Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google downsized in thousands to beat the double whammy.
- Price Action: APO shares are up by 2.03% at $69.79 premarket on the last check Friday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.