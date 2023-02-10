ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Yahoo To Let Go 20% Employees, Focus On Its Flagship Ad Business

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 10, 2023 9:19 AM | 1 min read
Yahoo To Let Go 20% Employees, Focus On Its Flagship Ad Business
  • Apollo Global Management, Inc's APO Yahoo weighed downsizing over 20% of its total workforce as part of its ad tech division overhaul.
  • The cuts will impact nearly 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including about 1,000 employees this week, Reuters reports.
  • Yahoo aimed to narrow its focus and investment on its flagship ad business, called the demand-side platform.
  • Yahoo's move coincided with advertisers paring back their marketing budgets following record-high inflation rates and macro uncertainties.
  • U.S. companies, ranging from Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS to Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google downsized in thousands to beat the double whammy.
  • Price Action: APO shares are up by 2.03% at $69.79 premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved